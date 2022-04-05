Glasgow weather: Light showers and low temperatures to continue

Light showers and low temperatures are expected to continue in Glasgow on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we can expect light showers in the entire Glasgow region. Temperatures to sit between between 7 to 8 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, we can expect cloudy skies in most of the region, with slight chances of rain as well.

However, Milngavie is expected to continue with showers, as the temperature dips to 6 degrees, while other areas sit between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.

Light rain will continue in Glasgow.