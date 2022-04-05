Glasgow weather: Light showers and low temperatures to continue

Light showers and low temperatures are expected to continue in Glasgow on Wednesday.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:54 pm

On Wednesday, we can expect light showers in the entire Glasgow region. Temperatures to sit between between 7 to 8 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, we can expect cloudy skies in most of the region, with slight chances of rain as well.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, Milngavie is expected to continue with showers, as the temperature dips to 6 degrees, while other areas sit between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.

Light rain will continue in Glasgow.

We can look forward to more overcast conditions on Friday. Rain can be expected on Saturday -  although sunshine to look forward to on Sunday.

GlasgowTemperaturesMilngavie