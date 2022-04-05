Glasgow weather: Light showers and low temperatures to continue

On Wednesday, we can expect light showers in the entire Glasgow region. Temperatures to sit between between 7 to 8 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, we can expect cloudy skies in most of the region, with slight chances of rain as well.
However, Milngavie is expected to continue with showers, as the temperature dips to 6 degrees, while other areas sit between 7 to 8 degrees celsius.
We can look forward to more overcast conditions on Friday. Rain can be expected on Saturday - although sunshine to look forward to on Sunday.