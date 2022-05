The Met Office has forecast a miserable day for Glasgow on Tuesday.

According to the website, temperatures will be well down on Monday, when we got highs of 16 degrees, dropping to 12 at the best.

There should be dark clouds throughout the morning, although with little chance of rain, before it brightens up a bit in the afternoon.

The wet weather is expected to begin at around 11pm, continuing into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It should be drier, but not warmer, as we head into the weekend.

It’ll be dull weather this weekend.