Glasgow weather: Met Office forecast for Friday and the weekend

Glasgow will see heavy rain and clear skies on Friday and throughout the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Glaswegians should see the worst of the weather conditions on Friday morning, with rain expected to last from early morning until around 2pm.

It should clear up from then, with temperatures reaching 15 degrees and even a little bit of sunlight.

While we’re not likely to see blue skies and temperatures warm enough to dig the BBQ out, the Met Office predicts that we’ll get clear skies and warm spells over the weekend.

It could reach 16 degrees on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.

But the good weather is not expected to last, with rain expected on Monday and Tuesday.