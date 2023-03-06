The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for today (March 6) as temperatures set to drop below freezing.

Freezing weather conditions are set to hit parts of the UK this week as Scotland braces for a snowy start to the week. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for northern and eastern areas of the UK but what should Glasgow residents expect today?

On March 6, Glasgow will see temperatures drop to a low of -3C as western regions are hit by a northerly airflow sweeping across the UK. The start of the week will be mainly dry but cold in Glasgow, with snow mostly affecting northern and eastern parts of Scotland.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

Despite a fairly dry forecast, coastal showers could be in store for the region. The Met Office forecast for March 6 reads: “A mainly dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals. A few snow showers along the Argyll coast. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

Temperatures in Glasgow will drop as the day continues with wind persisting until early evening. Visibility will remain excellent throughout the day.

