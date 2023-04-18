The weather is taking a turn for the better in Glasgow

Glasgow has seen its share of gloomy days and April showers but it looks like the weather is briefly taking a turn for the better. The region will start seeing some higher temperatures in the next few days as the UK is hit by a ‘mini heatwave’.

Last week, the Met Office announced Brits will finally see some glorious sunshine and temperatures warmer than sun-drenched Sicily . Forecaster Claire Nasir said: "The outlook suggests that we could, for the first time this year, reach 20°C.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Scots will be basking in Mediterranean heat but there will still be a good amount of sunshine to take advantage of. Tuesday (April 18) has started off dry with low clouds but sunshine is set to break through and will persist throughout the day with highs of 18°C expected.

Here’s the Glasgow weather forecast for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

Glasgow Met Office weather forecast

Wednesday April 19

Dry with light southeast breezes bringing best of the afternoon temperatures to west. However highs down a little from start of week, also mistiness early and late in Central Belt. Maximum temperature 17°C.

Outlook for Thursday April 20 to Saturday April 22

