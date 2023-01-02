The ice weather warning has been issued for Glasgow and this is when it will clear today.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued in Glasgow and travellers have been warned of disruption on roads and railways as well as hazardous conditions on pavements. The warning is in place until 11am this morning (January 2).

All of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and some areas of northern England are under yellow ice alerts due to the icy conditions resulting from Sunday night’s rain, sleet, and snow leaving surfaces wet before temperatures dipped below zero overnight. Forecasters have warned of the risk of slips and falls.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said it will feel colder on Monday, before a lot of wet weather arrives throughout the week. He said: “The best day of the week is probably going to be Bank Holiday Monday, with a lot of dry and generally fine weather across the country, a bit of a cloud in the mix, with cloud and rain moving early Tuesday morning.”

When will Glasgow’s icy conditions clear?

The Met Office said in Glasgow , the icy conditions will improve after 11am with some sunny spells in store. Most places will remain dry, although a few showers are likely, with a maximum temperature of 5C. Temperatures will drop overnight as clouds and winds increase, with a minimum temperature of -2C.

Outlook for Tuesday:

