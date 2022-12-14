The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for snow and ice in Glasgow starting Friday (December 16).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the whole of Glasgow. It warns the city could face disruption with outbreaks of wintry conditions.

The news was confirmed by the Met Office on Wednesday (December 14) and will come into effect on Friday (December 16) morning at 6am and continue till midnight. The Met Office has warned the conditions could bring a risk of power cuts to the region.

Most of the UK have been issued a weather warning in the past week including parts of Glasgow but this is the first to be issued to the whole region. According to the Met Office weather warning map, most of Scotland will be affected by snow and ice with England and Wales clear of any extreme weather.

Weather in Glasgow is set to continue being very cold with the region likely to see the odd snow shower every now and then. Before Friday, the weather will stay fairly settled with dry, clear and sunny skies.

On Friday, snow is expected to come in from the west but will soon turn to rain. As the weekend commences, further rain and snow is expected.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Glasgow

The Met Office has issued the whole of Glasgow a yellow weather warning, which is the most mild of the three weather warnings issued.The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following:

