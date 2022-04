Glaswegians should make sure they have a brolly on hand on Tuesday.

The Met Office is predicting that it will rain most of the day, starting around 9am and finishing closer to 8pm.

Temperatures are also set to drop down into the single digits, following a warmer Monday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light rain will continue in Glasgow.