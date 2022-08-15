Following a week of scorching hot weather, we should see consistent spells of rain throughout the coming week.
It should rain all day Monday, most of Tuesday, and parts of Thursday and Friday.
A yellow weather warning has been issued due to possible thunderstorms.
While the warning will be in place in the south of England for the next few days, it will only be covering Glasgow for Monday.
According to the Met Office website: “While some places stay dry, areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue during Monday, bringing possible disruption.”
Despite the rain, it will remain warm throughout the week, with temperatures sitting between 17-18 degrees.