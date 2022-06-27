Glasgow weather: Rain expected all week, Met Office forecasts

Glaswegians can expect rain, rain and more rain this week, according to the Met Office.

After a warm couple of weeks with lots of sun, Glasgow is set to be stuck with dark clouds and miserable weather for the next seven days.

It has already been drizzling in and around Glasgow this morning (Monday) and it doesn’t look set to clear up any time soon.

The Met Office is forecasting rain for every day of the week, right up until Sunday, when it might brighten up a bit.

Expect lots of rain in Glasgow.

Temperatures will also be down on last week. The warmest periods should be on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, reaching a peak of 18 degrees.