Glasgow weather: rain expected all week, Met Office forecasts

Get your brollies out.

If you’ve got the curtains closed you might not have noticed the rain outside.

Unfortunately, showers are forecast for most of the week, according to the Met Office.

It’ll be raining in Glasgow this week.

The rain should continue until this evening, with the heaviest coming between 3pm and 6pm.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be a bit brighter, with the odd spell of rain.

It should clear up towards the end of the week, with clear skies predicted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.