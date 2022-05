Rain has been forecast to hit Glasgow on Thursday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is predicting that there will be dark clouds hovering over Glasgow throughout the day, getting lighter after 5pm.

While there are 20% and 10% chances of rain for most of the day, at one time in particular Glasgow could get wet.

The Met Office says that there is a 50% chance of rain at 1pm - 30% higher than any other time during the day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light rain will continue in Glasgow.