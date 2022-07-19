Glasgow weather: seven tips for keeping cool as heatwave continues

Tips on how to stay cool have been issued by the Scottish Government, as the heatwave continues.

Temperatures are expected to hit 29 degrees on Tuesday - hotter than both Athens and Barcelona - before cooling off into the evening and overnight.

The Met Office has warned that people could suffer from dehydration, nausea and fatigue, as well as sunburn.

Temperatures have been rising in Glasgow.

Tips for keeping cool

The Scottish Government said people should do the following things to help them keep cool during the heatwave:

- stay indoors or shaded when the sun is at its hottest (11am - 3pm)

- drink plenty of cool fluids throughout the day

- eat cold foods with high water content such as salads and fruit

- take a cool shower, bath or body wash

- sprinkle water over skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck

- avoid alcohol – which can leave you dehydrated

- avoid extreme physical exertion

The advice continues: “If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion – headache, feeling confused or dizzy, rapid pulse or fast breathing, body cramps (particularly in the arms, legs and stomach), feeling sick or vomiting – they need to be shaded from the sun and cooled down. Heat exhaustion is not normally serious if the person is treated within 30 minutes and symptoms begin to improve.

“Ensure that babies, children or older people are not left alone in stationary cars or other closed spaces. Animals should not be transported in extreme temperatures.”