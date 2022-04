Glawswegians should be able to enjoy another bright and clear day on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

It is predicting highs of 13 degrees, with the temperature peaking between 2pm and 5pm.

There should be some cloud cover, but there should be bright spells in the early morning and throughout the later afternoon.

It’s getting warmer in Glasgow.

The good weather is due to continue all week, peaking at 16 degrees on Wednesday, before staying at 14 degrees for the rest of the week.