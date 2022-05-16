Glasgow weather: Temperatures to hit 18, but rain expected throughout the week

Double digit temperatures are expected throughout the week, reaching highs of 18 degrees, according to the Met Office.

However, the warmth does not mean that Glaswegians can expect clear and bright skies all week.

Rain is expected to lash down on the city until around 6pm today (Monday), before returning on Tuesday evening.

The warmest spells should be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Met Office forecasting 18 degrees.

It could be raining this weekend.

We could get dry conditions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but Saturday could be hit with the occasional shower.

It is also expected to be bright on Sunday.