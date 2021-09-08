Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow today - but when is the right time to get your sun cream on?

The hot weather returns to Glasgow today.

How hot will it get: According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach 26°c, similar to Barcelona.

When will Glasgow be at its hottest: The heat will creep up over the course of the afternoon, hitting a peak of 26°c at around 4pm. That will last for a couple of hours.