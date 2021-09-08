The hot weather returns to Glasgow today.
How hot will it get: According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach 26°c, similar to Barcelona.
When will Glasgow be at its hottest: The heat will creep up over the course of the afternoon, hitting a peak of 26°c at around 4pm. That will last for a couple of hours.
Will the heat last: Afraid not. The temperature will drop back down to 20°c tomorrow, with rain expected around noon. It will drop into the teens on Friday, and get cooler over the weekend.