Glasgow weather: temperatures to hit 26°c today

Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow today - but when is the right time to get your sun cream on?

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 8:56 am

The hot weather returns to Glasgow today.

How hot will it get: According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach 26°c, similar to Barcelona.

When will Glasgow be at its hottest: The heat will creep up over the course of the afternoon, hitting a peak of 26°c at around 4pm. That will last for a couple of hours.

Will the heat last: Afraid not. The temperature will drop back down to 20°c tomorrow, with rain expected around noon. It will drop into the teens on Friday, and get cooler over the weekend.

