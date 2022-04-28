Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double figures until next week

Here is your daily weather update plus a five day forecast.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday we can expect cloudy skies for most of the region. However, sunny spells to continue in Cumbernauld. Temperatures to sit in double figures between 16 to 15 degrees celsius.

Moving on to the weekend. On Saturday there will be light showers in the entire region. Temperatures however, look to drop down between 8 to 9 degrees celsius.