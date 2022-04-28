Glasgow weather: Temperatures to remain in double figures until next week

On Friday we can expect cloudy skies for most of the region. However, sunny spells to continue in Cumbernauld. Temperatures to sit in double figures between 16 to 15 degrees celsius.
Moving on to the weekend. On Saturday there will be light showers in the entire region. Temperatures however, look to drop down between 8 to 9 degrees celsius.
On Sunday, it’ll be overcast, which follows on to Monday of next week, and on Tuesday we can thankfully look forward to some sunshine with temperatures in double figures reaching to a high of 16 degrees.