Glasgow weather: thunderstorm warning as mini-heatwave ends

Glaswegians have been warned to prepare for a possible thunderstorm on Thursday, as a mini-heatwave ends.

The thunderstorm could hit on Thursday. Pic: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

What is predicted: Following two days of hot weather, hitting 27 degrees on Wednesday, the Met Office has now issued a yellow warning.

It is predicting heavy storms and thunderstorms, which could bring flooding and disrupt travel.

How bad could it get: The warning says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, while the poor weather could also cause problems for public transport services.

When is the rain expected to start: While it is expected to stay quite warm tomorrow, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain from 11am onwards.