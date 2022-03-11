Glasgow weather update Thursday 10 March plus five-day forecast

Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

As we move towards the end of the week, it’ll be a rainy start to our weekend as there are light showers in most of the region. Motherwell will be overcast, with temperatures sitting in double figures between 10 to 12 degrees.

As we move towards the weekend on Saturday, the showers continue over for us in the region. However, temperatures in all areas do dip slightly sitting between 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.