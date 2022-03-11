Glasgow weather update Thursday 10 March plus five-day forecast

As we move towards the end of the week, it’ll be a rainy start to our weekend as there are light showers in most of the region. Motherwell will be overcast, with temperatures sitting in double figures between 10 to 12 degrees.
As we move towards the weekend on Saturday, the showers continue over for us in the region. However, temperatures in all areas do dip slightly sitting between 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.
And now for the 5 day forecast - on Sunday the showers continue. As we look ahead of next week, on Monday there will be cloudy skies with the rain looking to continue over on Tuesday. Although both days showing double figures with the temperature around 11 degrees.