Here is your daily weather update.

There’s a met office yellow weather warning in place for wind and snow in Glasgow on Wednesday and Thursday this week as we face unsettled weather.

On Wednesday, we can expect an overcast day in Glasgow, with slight chances of rain. However, in other areas, there is a chance of light showers. Temperatures to sit at 7 degrees Celsius across all areas.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Thursday, the cloudy weather in Glasgow looks to continue over with no chance of showers in the area. Although, blizzards are to be expected in the rest of the region with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 2 to 3 degrees.