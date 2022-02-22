There’s a met office yellow weather warning in place for wind and snow in Glasgow on Wednesday and Thursday this week as we face unsettled weather.
On Wednesday, we can expect an overcast day in Glasgow, with slight chances of rain. However, in other areas, there is a chance of light showers. Temperatures to sit at 7 degrees Celsius across all areas.
Moving on to Thursday, the cloudy weather in Glasgow looks to continue over with no chance of showers in the area. Although, blizzards are to be expected in the rest of the region with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 2 to 3 degrees.
And now for the 5 day forecast, as we head towards the end of the week, we can expect sunny spells on Friday with light showers. The weekend is looking nice and dry for us on Saturday and sunny spells to continue on Sunday. Temperatures look to sit between 2 to 7 degrees.