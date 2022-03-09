Glasgow weather update Wednesday 9 March plus five-day forecast

Thursday will be a wet day as we can expect light showers across the region. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 9 degrees.
As we move on to the end of the week, it’s still looking quite wet on Friday, as the showers look to continue over in most of the region - however in Cumbernauld and Motherwell, it’ll be overcast with slight chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 8 to 9 degrees.
Now the 5 day forecast as we look towards the weekend. The rain continues on Saturday. Sunday, looks to be cloudy and as we begin to look at the start of next week on Monday, the clouds continue over with highs of 10 degrees.