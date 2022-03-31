Glasgow weather: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain expected

As we look towards the end of our week, there should be a change in weather - we can expect cloudy skies in the region with slight chances of rain in some areas. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.
Moving on to Saturday, it’s not looking great as we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld is still showing clouds with no chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees.
On Sunday the clouds continue over. Although the rain looks to continue over on Monday and on Tuesday, we can expect the temperatures to rise slightly to double figures at 10 degrees celsius.