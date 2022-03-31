Glasgow weather: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain expected

Heavy rain could hit the Glasgow area in the coming days.

As we look towards the end of our week, there should be a change in weather - we can expect cloudy skies in the region with slight chances of rain in some areas. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.

Moving on to Saturday, it’s not looking great as we can expect patchy showers in most of the region. However, Cumbernauld is still showing clouds with no chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 7 degrees.

