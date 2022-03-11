Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

Starting with the weekend, a wet one by the looks of it, as we can expect heavy showers in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, however, light rain in other areas. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving on to Sunday, the showers are looking to continue over for us in most of the region. Motherwell, will be overcast with slight chances of rain, temperatures look to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.