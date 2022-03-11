Starting with the weekend, a wet one by the looks of it, as we can expect heavy showers in Glasgow, Milngavie and Kirkintilloch, however, light rain in other areas. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 8 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, the showers are looking to continue over for us in most of the region. Motherwell, will be overcast with slight chances of rain, temperatures look to sit between 6 to 8 degrees.
And now on to the 5 day forecast, as we look ahead of next week, the showers continue over on Monday with highs of 10 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday, we can expect cloudy skies with slight chances of rain. Temperatures to sit between 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.