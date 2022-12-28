The Met Office has forecast a slightly drier start to 2023 following the yellow weather warning issued for Friday

Glaswegians are counting down the days until they can ring in the new year with Hogmanay celebrations. However, given weather has been pretty miserable over the past week, will the weather ruin the three day party?

Scotland’s second city has been recently hit by torrential rain and some nasty winds prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for Friday. However, it must be a Hogmanay miracle as the Met Office has predicted a drier Saturday.

Advertisement

Temperatures are likely to stay in the single digits but aren’t forecast to drop to below zero at any point. Here’s everything you need to know about Glasgow’s weather forecast for Hogmanay celebrations and New Year’s Day.

Hogmanay and New Year’s Day weather forecast for Glasgow

Thursday, December 29 weather forecast

Cloudy with showers or some longer spells of rain, snow on hills in the north later. Turning drier and clearer from the west towards evening. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds with maximum temperatures of 7C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday, December 30 weather forecast

In Glasgow there is a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday. Mainly dry over the weekend although a few showers are possible later on Saturday.

Hogmanay weather forecast

Throughout Saturday, Glasgow will remain dry with no signs of rain forecast until the early hours of Sunday morning. Visibility remains good in the region until after midnight where it could get more cloudy meaning fireworks may be harder to see.

Advertisement

New Year’s Day weather forecast