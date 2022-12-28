Glaswegians are counting down the days until they can ring in the new year with Hogmanay celebrations. However, given weather has been pretty miserable over the past week, will the weather ruin the three day party?
Scotland’s second city has been recently hit by torrential rain and some nasty winds prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for Friday. However, it must be a Hogmanay miracle as the Met Office has predicted a drier Saturday.
Advertisement
Temperatures are likely to stay in the single digits but aren’t forecast to drop to below zero at any point. Here’s everything you need to know about Glasgow’s weather forecast for Hogmanay celebrations and New Year’s Day.
Hogmanay and New Year’s Day weather forecast for Glasgow
Thursday, December 29 weather forecast
Cloudy with showers or some longer spells of rain, snow on hills in the north later. Turning drier and clearer from the west towards evening. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds with maximum temperatures of 7C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Friday, December 30 weather forecast
In Glasgow there is a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday. Mainly dry over the weekend although a few showers are possible later on Saturday.
Hogmanay weather forecast
Throughout Saturday, Glasgow will remain dry with no signs of rain forecast until the early hours of Sunday morning. Visibility remains good in the region until after midnight where it could get more cloudy meaning fireworks may be harder to see.
Advertisement
New Year’s Day weather forecast
On Sunday, rain may creep in during early morning hours but conditions will start to settle as the day goes on with chances of rain fairly slim. Conditions are likely to be overcast during the afternoon.