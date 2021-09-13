Members of the public make their way through the rain on Sauchiehall Street last month. (Photo: by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

As Glasgow recovers from a weekend full of joy and entertainment following the TRNSMT music festival, the city must now ready itself for a mild and cloudy end to summer.

This is despite several reports raising hopes for a potential heatwave across the UK, with the presence of Hurricane Larry initially expected to cause temperatures that exceed Portugal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with winds from southerly latitudes, a far hotter climate is predicted with highs of more than 25°C.

However, it is not expected to be felt in the northern regions of Scotland, with Glasgow set to have an increasingly mild and dry end to the month with brief spells of sunshine and rain.

The Met Office has forecast highs of 18°C that take place at the beginning of the week, but expect some periods of cloud, sun and light showers as summer slowly leaves the city.

The weather becomes a little more turbulent as the week draws to a close, with some rain and blustery winds hitting Glasgow on Wednesday and Friday.

Glaswegians will still be able to go outside and enjoy themselves for the rest of the month, with temperatures of 16°C estimated by the time the Playground Festival arrives in the city on September 25.