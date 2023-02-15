The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland including Glasgow

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Glasgow due to a “a spell of strong winds across Scotland” that is expected to bring some disruption.The official warning does list a small chance of injuries due to flying debris as one of their points on what people can expect during the timeframe of which the warning is in place for.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to impact much of northern Britain through Friday. Winds will increase from west to east, with gusts of 55-65 mph likely, and locally as high as 70-75 mph for exposed coasts and hills. Winds will gradually increase through Friday afternoon and evening.”

The Met Office website has listed the best ways to stay safe during periods of strong winds which includes how you can best protect yourself and your home before it arrives, from securing bins to driving safely.

So, where is the weather warning in place? Here’s everything you need to know including a weather forecast for the remainder of the week.

Where does the weather warning cover?

The warning does affect a large chunk of Scotland and the north of England.

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

When is the weather warning in place?

The weather warning is in place from 5am to 3pm on Friday, February 17.

What to expect

The Met Office website has set out a list of issues that could arise due to the heavy winds forecast for the area:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Weather forecast for Glasgow

Tonight

The evening will be mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle throughout. Low clouds will bring fog to higher ground throughout the night. Temperatures will reach lows of 5°C.

Thursday

Thursday is expected to be mostly a dull and overcast day in Glasgow with fog on higher ground and some potential drizzle. However, clouds are expected to lift in the afternoon and the conditions are expected to brighten a little.

Rain is expected to arrive in the evening. Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 9°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday