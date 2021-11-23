The Met Office has issued two separate weather warnings for Glasgow - this what we know so far.

Glasgow is bracing itself for what is likely to be a violent storm beginning on Friday.

The weather alerts were both issued by the Met Office on Tuesday November 23.

The first warning is for strong winds and is valid from 12:00pm to 11:59pm on Friday - it applies to all of Scotland and

“The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon before developing further south through the evening across the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and some exposed coasts of northern England.

“The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland,” said the Met Office

The second warning is also for strong winds and is valid from 12:00pm to 6.00pm on Saturday,

“The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning.

“Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.

“The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”