Stargazers rejoice! The UK will be able to see a partial solar eclipse next week - but will it be visible from Glasgow?

Stargazing enthusiasts across Glasgow will have their eyes on the skies as the UK will get a front row seat at the second partial solar eclipse of the year. This means the moon will pass over the sun but there won’t be a full blackout.

Solar Eclipses are only visible from certain parts of the world at a time due to the moon being much smaller than the other and its shadow reaching only a few hundred miles. This particular event can be viewed by stargazers across parts of the globe including Europe, Northeast Africa, Western Asia and around Russia’s West Siberian Plain.

This isn’t going to be one to miss as NASA’s eclipse prediction calculator states that the next partial solar eclipse visible in the UK will not be until March 29, 2025. The UK will not see a total solar eclipse until 2090.

To get a good view of the partial eclipse you’ll need optimum conditions and to make sure you catch it at the exact right time. So, when can you catch a glimpse of the spectacle in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is the partial solar eclipse in the UK?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the UK from 10.08am on Tuesday (October 25). The eclipse is expected to peak at 10.59am before ending at 11.51am.

Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow

Here’s a breakdown of the Met Office forecast for Glasgow during the eclipse:

The national weather service are predicting Tuesday will be a bright and mostly dry day with some sunshine peeking through at times. There will be the odd light showers possible too though, across some areas. While that’s not ideal viewing conditions, there’s still a chance you can catch a glimpse of the spectacle through breaks in the cloud.

It should feel fairly mild if you’re going to be watching from outdoors with temperatures expected to hit highs of 15°C.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and obscures Earth’s view of the Sun, either totally or partially. A total eclipse sees the light from the sun completely blocked out while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the sun, making it appear as though a chunk of the sun is missing. . According to the Royal Observatory , nowhere in the world will see the Sun totally covered during this event.

How to see UK’s partial solar eclipse

You can watch the event online at The Royal Observatory’s live stream via their YouTube page. The Royal Observatory website said the livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”.

A spokesperson said: “Watch the eclipse using the state-of-the-art Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope housed at the Royal Observatory, and learn about the science of the Sun with Public Astronomy Officer Jake Foster. Coverage kicks off at 10.05am BST, so set your reminders and join us live on Facebook or YouTube !”