Storm Otto: Yellow Warning weather forecast in Glasgow and travel disruption update

Strong winds are expected in Glasgow today, peaking around midday as Storm Otto continues to disrupt travel in Scotland. There was up to 80mph winds across the country and heavy rain overnight.
ScotRail has warned services in the city are likely to be cancelled or delayed due to the weather conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A yellow warning will remain in place until 3pm today.
Police Scotland have issued a warning to motorists, advising them to take extra care today, particularly drivers of high-sided vehicles and those using exposed routes.
When will Storm Otto winds peak in Glasgow?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Met Office weather forecast for today, 17 February, has dry conditions for much of the day with rain expected to return around 7pm.
Strong winds are expected this morning with gusts of around 28 mph at 10am, rising to 32 mph at 11am.
The strongest winds are expected at 12pm with gusts of 37 mph, before dropping to gusts of 22 mph by 3pm.
Temperatures will be between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius throughout the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travel disruption in Glasgow on Friday 17 February
There’s major distruption on ScotRail services from Glasgow to Aberdeen. Travellers should also expect delays and cancellations on the Glasgow to Oban, Fort WIlliam and Mallaig line.
Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High are running as normal for morning commuters.
Services from Glasgow Queen Street to Helensburgh Central, Balloch, Milngavie and Dalmuir have been affected by the weather.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trains from Glasgow to the west coast including Largs, Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr and Wemyss Bay are subject to minor disruption.
There are delays on the line from Glasgow Central to Newton, Lanark and Larkhall.
Driving safely during a yellow warning for weather conditions
The route planner on the Traffic Scotland website homepage allows you to enter your location and destination to identify the best route to take to avoid congestion, current incidents and roadworks. The map will include local weather warnings that are in place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leave extra time to travel safely to your destination when weather warnings are in place. Check your lights and tyres before you set out. Leave extra stopping distance from the vehicle in front, keep both hands on the wheel and take your time when driving in windy or wet conditions.