Storm Otto: Yellow Warning weather forecast in Glasgow and travel disruption update

A yellow warning for wind is in force across Glasgow from 3am to 3pm on Friday, February 17, 2023. Travel has been disrupted by heavy rain and strong winds overnight.

Strong winds are expected in Glasgow today, peaking around midday as Storm Otto continues to disrupt travel in Scotland. There was up to 80mph winds across the country and heavy rain overnight.

ScotRail has warned services in the city are likely to be cancelled or delayed due to the weather conditions.

A yellow warning will remain in place until 3pm today.

Police Scotland have issued a warning to motorists, advising them to take extra care today, particularly drivers of high-sided vehicles and those using exposed routes.

Fife rail services will be disrupted on Sunday, February 19 by engineering works.

When will Storm Otto winds peak in Glasgow?

The Met Office weather forecast for today, 17 February, has dry conditions for much of the day with rain expected to return around 7pm.

Strong winds are expected this morning with gusts of around 28 mph at 10am, rising to 32 mph at 11am.

The strongest winds are expected at 12pm with gusts of 37 mph, before dropping to gusts of 22 mph by 3pm.

Temperatures will be between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Travel disruption in Glasgow on Friday 17 February

There’s major distruption on ScotRail services from Glasgow to Aberdeen. Travellers should also expect delays and cancellations on the Glasgow to Oban, Fort WIlliam and Mallaig line.

Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High are running as normal for morning commuters.

Services from Glasgow Queen Street to Helensburgh Central, Balloch, Milngavie and Dalmuir have been affected by the weather.

Trains from Glasgow to the west coast including Largs, Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr and Wemyss Bay are subject to minor disruption.

There are delays on the line from Glasgow Central to Newton, Lanark and Larkhall.

Driving safely during a yellow warning for weather conditions

The route planner on the Traffic Scotland website homepage allows you to enter your location and destination to identify the best route to take to avoid congestion, current incidents and roadworks. The map will include local weather warnings that are in place.

