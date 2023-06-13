Glasgow has been experiencing some of its hottest temperatures of the year so far, as the UK has been gripped by a heatwave. As summer continues to take hold of the city many will be wondering when some cooler weather may be on the way, and when their garden can expect some rain.
Over the past week, the UK has seen some thunderstorms and rain showers over the weekend and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued some flood alerts for parts of Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Met Office has forecast more rain on the way for parts of the UK, however, Edinburgh seems to be in for more dry and sunny conditions all the way into the weekend. The long range forecast published by the Met Office has forecast some showers and the possibility of thunderstorms are possible.
So, what is the official Met Office forecast for Glasgow? Here’s the weather outlook for the rest of the week and whether or not rain is on the way.
Glasgow weather forecast
Tuesday, June 13
The day will be mainly dry with sunny periods throughout, there is however a chance of showers in the afternoon particularly across Argyll. Temperatures will feel very warm with some light winds and hit highs of 29 °C.
Late evening sunshine is expected with any showers from the day dying out and conditions remaining mild with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures are forecast to hit lows of 16 °C.
Wednesday, June 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wednesday will be more settled and a warm day. Temperatures may feel a little cooler than earlier in the week with the light breeze picking up. Sunny periods will remain for most areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 26°C, with lows of 13°C.
Outlook for Thursday, June 15 - Saturday, June 17
The rest of the week will see more warm, sunny and settled conditions continuing towards the end of the week. There is a chance of some showers developing later on Friday and Saturday.