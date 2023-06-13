The first heatwave of the year is well underway leaving many wondering when we might see some wet weather in Glasgow

Glasgow has been experiencing some of its hottest temperatures of the year so far, as the UK has been gripped by a heatwave. As summer continues to take hold of the city many will be wondering when some cooler weather may be on the way, and when their garden can expect some rain.

Over the past week, the UK has seen some thunderstorms and rain showers over the weekend and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued some flood alerts for parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has forecast more rain on the way for parts of the UK, however, Edinburgh seems to be in for more dry and sunny conditions all the way into the weekend. The long range forecast published by the Met Office has forecast some showers and the possibility of thunderstorms are possible.

So, what is the official Met Office forecast for Glasgow? Here’s the weather outlook for the rest of the week and whether or not rain is on the way.

Glasgow weather forecast

Tuesday, June 13

The day will be mainly dry with sunny periods throughout, there is however a chance of showers in the afternoon particularly across Argyll. Temperatures will feel very warm with some light winds and hit highs of 29 °C.

Late evening sunshine is expected with any showers from the day dying out and conditions remaining mild with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures are forecast to hit lows of 16 °C.

Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday will be more settled and a warm day. Temperatures may feel a little cooler than earlier in the week with the light breeze picking up. Sunny periods will remain for most areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 26°C, with lows of 13°C.

Outlook for Thursday, June 15 - Saturday, June 17

