Heavy and blustery showers forecast for Glasgow as snow edges closer.

Glasgow will feel exceptionally cold over the next couple days.

The feels-like temperature is expected to plummet to as low as -3°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is also the possibility of snowfall but experts believe it will be confined to higher ground.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Tuesday February - Saturday February 12

Headline:

Cold and windy Wednesday with showers occasionally heavy in west.

This Evening and Tonight:

Clear intervals with showers, these becoming more frequent overnight. Some heavy showers later tonight and turning to snow on high ground. Freshening west to southwest winds, occasionally strong around the coasts. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Wednesday:

Sunny intervals and blustery showers. The showers will be heavy at times and falling as snow on high ground. Feeling cold in the strong southwest wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: