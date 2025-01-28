UK weather: Met Office issues 3-month outlook with stormy conditions ‘more likely than normal’
The Met Office has issued its UK 3-month outlook.
The outlook, covering the period of February, March and April 2025, says:
- Stormy conditions, and impacts from high winds, are more likely than normal
- Higher-than-normal chance of this period being wet
- Impacts from heavy rainfall are possible
- The period is very unlikely to be cold overall
- However, cold spells remain possible and may bring wintry hazards
Met Office’s UK 5-day forecast
Today (January 28)
A day of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest in the south where some hail and thunder is possible. Showers perhaps merging to longer spells of rain in the northeast. Local gales in the south and west, otherwise less blustery.
Tonight (January 28)
Showers mostly easing overnight, but some heavy downpours are possible in northern parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Frost and patchy fog developing under any clear skies.
Wednesday
Showers in the north on Wednesday, but dry for many. Cloud thickening across the very far south, with some outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy, affecting the far south coast.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday
After some early frost, mostly fine on Thursday with sunny intervals. Rain moving southeast on Friday with drier interludes on Saturday, although a continued risk of rain in the northwest.
