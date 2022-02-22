The Met Office says there is a chance of “danger to life from flying debris” when heavy snow and strong winds move in over Glasgow and other parts of Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and wind for Glasgow and other parts of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning was issued on Tuesday and will be active between 1.00pm on Wednesday and 3.00pm on Thursday.

This latest band of unsettled weather follows hot on the heels of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

All three storms battered parts of the UK within a five day period last week.

Next on the list is Storm Gladys and while there is a chance it could hit the UK this week, it has not been confirmed by the Met Office.

“Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic,” said the Met Office on Tuesday.

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, 2-5 cm, and in places 7-10 cm of snow is likely to build up even at low levels, whereas on higher ground some places could see 20-30 cm building up by Thursday morning.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible, and a small chance of 70 mph on coasts.”

The Met Office added: “Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

“There is a very small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which may could impact power supplies.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m.”

What to expect:

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

When is a storm named?

The criteria we use for naming storms is based on our National Severe Weather Warnings service. This is based on a combination of both the impact the weather may have, and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber or red warning.

Other weather types will also be considered, specifically rain if its impact could lead to flooding as advised by the Environment Agency, SEPA and Natural Resources Wales flood warnings. Therefore ‘storm systems’ could be named on the basis of impacts from the wind but also include the impacts of rain and snow.

A view of a fishing trawler leaving Troon Harbour on February 21, 2022 in Troon, United Kingdom. Storm Franklin, which has prompted flood warnings and severe weather alerts across the UK, is the third storm to hit the UK in a week, following Eunice and Dudley. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How is a storm named?

When the criteria for naming a storm are met, either the Met Office, Met Éireann or KNMI can name a storm.

We then let the public, our partners in government and the responder community and the media know through various routes including publishing details on our website and social media channels.

You can also follow the Met Office on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Snow covered cars in Glasgow in 2018. (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why are there no storms for Q, U, X, Y and Z?

To ensure we are in line with the US National Hurricane Centre naming conventions, we are not going to include names which begin with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z. This will maintain consistency for official storm naming in the North Atlantic.

How are storm names chosen?

Earlier this year the Met Office asked people to send in their ideas for future storm names. We received thousands of suggestions and this years list has been compiled from these public suggestions, plus suggestions from Met Éireann and KNMI, choosing some of the more popular names and names that reflect the diversity of Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands.