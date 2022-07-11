Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today will be cloudy and warm, with little chance of rain around.

The heat will reach the 20s by midday and looks set to remain this high for most of the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 22°C.

As we move into the evening the temperatures will remain high, and still be as high as 17C overnight.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Today:

Any low cloud will soon clear. A dry day with bright spells but also a lot of high cloud at times. Feeling very warm with the highest temperatures across Glasgow and Lanarkshire. Freshening southerly winds across Kintyre and the Isles. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Tonight:

A mostly dry evening but outbreaks of rain soon reaching the Hebrides then spreading eastwards to all parts overnight. A mild and breezy night. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start with patchy rain. This soon dying out to leave a dry day with sunny spells. Feeling cooler with a fresh southwesterly breeze. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

A mixture of bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Feeling cooler than of late with brisk southwesterly winds at times.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

15-24 July

On Friday, England and Wales can expect to see dry and sunny conditions with light winds, while across Scotland and Northern Ireland, scattered showers are likely.

Through the weekend and early next week, sunny and dry conditions will prevail for most under the influence of high pressure, though showers and stronger winds are likely across the northwest at times.

Thundery showers are occasionally possible in the south and southwest too. Away from the northwest, temperatures will rise through the weekend, with most areas becoming very warm or hot by Sunday, with the potential for a very hot spell in parts of central, south, or east England.

25 July-8 August

The latter part of this period may then see cooler and more widely unsettled conditions returning across the UK.

After a spell of more changeable conditions for many areas, high pressure will likely bring more settled weather again to the south and southwest.

This may extend more widely across the UK, bringing generally fine weather for most, however the northwest will continue to see the majority of any cloud and rain.

Temperatures will likely be above average for most, especially in the south, with the potential for it to be hot across England and Wales.