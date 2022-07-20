Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today

Today is set to be another dry and sunny day.

Temperature will still feel warm but conditions will be breezy at times. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20 °C.

Tonight will continue to be mainly dry with some late evening sunshine.

The temperature will feel cooler than previous nights. Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 10 °C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Thursday

It will be another bright and dry start with clouds developingin the afternoon.

There will be a light breeze but will still feel warm.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 20 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Friday will be dry and bright for most but unsettled conditions will return on Saturday with stronger winds and some showers continuing into Sunday.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Friday 22 July - Sunday 31 July

There will be a generally dry start to this period with some sunny intervals expeced on Friday.

However, it is likely that there will be some local showers throughout. As we move into the weekend weather conditions may become more unsettled with longer spells of rain developing more widley.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average for this time of the year.

Further into this period fine and dry weather is likely to arrive as high pressure will build over the UK.

Southern areas may become very warm again with much of the northern areas seeing temperatures close to normal.

As we come to the end of July the conditiosn may become more unsettled.

Monday 1 August - Monday 15 August

A widespread shift to more unsettled conditions will occure for most of the UK at the beginning of this period. However, there will still be some decent sized dry spells.