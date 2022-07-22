Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today

Today will start off cloudy with some birhgter interludes. There will be scattered showers breaking out later in the morning.

In the the afternoon the showers will occassionally seem heavy.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19 °C.

This evening the scattered showers will fade out and the event will remain dry and clear.

There will be light winds continuing throughout.

Temperatures are expected to reach lows of 10°C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Saturday

The rain will continue into the weekend and spread to northeastern areas in the morning with more rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continute to feel cooler and are expected to reach highs of 19°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Sunday will be warm and breezy with showers that may be occassionally heavy. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with lighter showers.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Friday 22 July - Sunday 31 July

There will be a generally dry start to this period with some sunny intervals expeced on Friday.

However, it is likely that there will be some local showers throughout. As we move into the weekend weather conditions may become more unsettled with longer spells of rain developing more widley.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average for this time of the year.

Further into this period fine and dry weather is likely to arrive as high pressure will build over the UK.

Southern areas may become very warm again with much of the northern areas seeing temperatures close to normal.

As we come to the end of July the conditiosn may become more unsettled.

Monday 1 August - Monday 15 August

A widespread shift to more unsettled conditions will occure for most of the UK at the beginning of this period. However, there will still be some decent sized dry spells.