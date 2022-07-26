Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today

Today will start off bright with a morning of clear or sunny spells.

Clouds will develop mid-part of the day making for a cloudier afternoon.

There will be scatterd showers from mid-morning until later in the afternon.

The showers may turn heavier.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19°C.

The evening will be bright with any showers will fast fade during the evening, leaving for a fine and dry night.

Temperatures will fall and skies will remain clear. There will be some light winds remaining.

Temperatures are expected to reach lows of 8°C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Wednesday

There will be a bright start to the day with generally cloudy conditions on the whole with showers

For the most part the day with remain dry with some isolate shows in the afternoon. Gentle winds will continue throughout.

Temperatures will continute to feel cooler and are expected to reach highs of 19°C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Thursday and Friday will see sunny spells and some showers developing. Friday will feel warm at first but is expected to become breezier ahead of the potential of overnight rain.

Temperatures will feel quite warm.

Saturday will be mostly wet and at times winds are expeccted to pick.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Saturday 30 July - Monday 8 August

Following on from a largely settled week conditions are expected to become more changeable.

Northwestern areas in particular will see outbreaks of rain and strong winds at times.

Southern areas are likely to remain drier with clear and sunny spells, although there is a chance of thicker loud and rain reaching central areas.

Further southeastern areas may turn cloudier, however they will remain mainly dry with some isolated showers at times.

By the end of the period the unsettled conditions will prevail in the northwest, and dry and settled conditions will remain in the south.

In the orthern parts of the UK temperatures are expected to remain near normal, but will be trnding above average elsewhere. There is the potential for some locally hot weather in the southeast.

Tuesday 9 August - Tuesday 23 August

After mostly fine and dry weather across much of the UK many places will see an increased risk in rain throughout this period.

Southern areas are likely to see unsettled conditions in the form of showers or thunderstorms.

North and Northwestern areas will se more organised bands of rain.