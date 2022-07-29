As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.
So, what will the weather be like today?
Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.
What is the weather forecast for today?
Today
There will be a bright start to the day with generally cloudy conditions on the whole with showers.
For the most part the day with remain dry with some isolate shows in the afternoon. Gentle winds will continue throughout.
Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19°C.
This evening the region will start off dry, however thicker cloud and rain will soon spread throughout, turning heavy at times.
Conditions will be mild and breezy for the most part.
Temperatures are expected to reach lows of 14°C.
What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?
Saturday
Saturday will see a cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain or drizzle throughout.
The day will slowly brighten up during the afternoon but there is still a chance of a few showers. Winds will ease.
Temperatures will continute to feel cooler and are expected to reach highs of 20°C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday
This period will see bright or sunny spells throughout with a few isolated showers on Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday will be windy with further outbreaks of rain throughout.
What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?
Saturday 30 July - Monday 8 August
Following on from a largely settled week conditions are expected to become more changeable.
Northwestern areas in particular will see outbreaks of rain and strong winds at times.
Southern areas are likely to remain drier with clear and sunny spells, although there is a chance of thicker loud and rain reaching central areas.
Further southeastern areas may turn cloudier, however they will remain mainly dry with some isolated showers at times.
By the end of the period the unsettled conditions will prevail in the northwest, and dry and settled conditions will remain in the south.
In the orthern parts of the UK temperatures are expected to remain near normal, but will be trnding above average elsewhere. There is the potential for some locally hot weather in the southeast.
Tuesday 9 August - Tuesday 23 August
After mostly fine and dry weather across much of the UK many places will see an increased risk in rain throughout this period.
Southern areas are likely to see unsettled conditions in the form of showers or thunderstorms.
North and Northwestern areas will se more organised bands of rain.
Temperatures will remain generally above normal across the south with some potential for hot spells, while remaining closer to average in the north.