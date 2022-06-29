Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Glasgow is expected to experience heavy showers throughout the day that will clear in the later evening.

There will be glimpses of sunshine throughout the day with some light winds picking up also.

While the weather is forecast to dry up as we move into the evening the conditions will continue to remain cloudy.

Temperatures throughout the day will hit highs of 17°C and lows of 13°C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Thursday

Thursday will continue to be cloudy much like Wednesday. However, there may be some thundershowers throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

The evening will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures hitting lows of 9°C.

Friday

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some passing showers throughout.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

As we move into the evening there will be a high chance of rain later and temperatures will hit lows of 13°C.

Saturday

The grey and wet weather will continue into the weekend with Saturday looking cloudy with a touch of rain.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 17°C.

Sunday

Sunday is when the weather starts to turn to nicer conditions and looks to be much more settled.

There will be variable clouds and some sunny spells breaking through. As the day progresses there is a chance of passing showers with some winds picking up in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 16°C.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Monday 4 July to Wednesday 13 July

Monday is likely to be cloudy with showers for many, particularly with areas in the north and west.

Southern areas will have the most settled weather with sunny spells possible throughout the day.

As we move into the middle of next week the conditions across the nation will become more settled with more dry weather, particularly in southwestern areas.

Northern areas still have a chance of showers with a slight chance of heavier rain further north.

For much of the remaining period it seems that the settled conditions will continue to. Although the occasional spell of cloud and rain may affect northern parts at times.

Temperatures for this time of year are likely to be normal at the beginning of the period but become rather warm as the period progresses.

Wednesday 13 July to Wednesday 27 July

The south is likely to see more settled conditions for this period. Northern areas will see most of any unsettled weather to come.

As we move further into the period there is a greater chance of settled dry and fine weather becoming more widespread across the nation.