As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.
So, what will the weather be like today?
Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.
What is the weather forecast for today?
Today
Glasgow is expected to be cloudy with showers throughout. The best of the drier and brighter conditions will come later in the day.
Winds are expected to ease and feel fresher.
Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19°C.
Tonight
Tonight will turn quite cloudy again during the evening with some rain developing around coastal areas.
Further showers are likely by dawn with a few clear spells and some mist.
Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 10°C.
What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?
Thursday
There will be a few showers and some sunshine throughout the morning. The day will be generally dry and sunny through the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 17°C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday
This period will be bright with sunny spells and some showers on Friday.
Saturday will seem cloudier with some rain and strong winds in northern areas. Sunday will be mainly dry but feeling warmer.
What is the long range forecast for the UK?
Sunday 7 August - Tuesday 16 August
Most places are likely to see mainly settled weather at the start of this period. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country.
The cloudy weather will likely remain in the north on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle with some sunny spells and possible.
The settled conditions are likely to spread to northern areas over the start of the week and the chance of rain will reduce.
Temperatures are expected to be generally above average and feel very warm or even hot in central and southern parts.
Further into this period there is a chance of some rain in the north but generally the weather is expected to stay dry on the whole.
Temperatures will remain above average widely and further spells of very warm weather are possible.
Wednesday 31 August - Wednesday 17 August
The settled weather conditions from the start of August are expected to continue at the beginning of this period. However, there is a chance of some bouts of unsettled weather in the middle of the month.
The unsettled weather increases the likelihood of thunderstorms in the south and west. Temperatures will be near normal to warm but feel very warm and humid in southern areas at times.