Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today will be cloudy with further outbreaks of rain and misty conditions.

Rain will become light, patchy this afternoon with drier weather developing. There will be some strong westerly wind developing throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 16°C.

As we move into the evening the cloudy damp conditions will remain for most areas but become dry and clear for Glasgow.

Northwesterly winds becoming lighter.

Temperatures are forecast to hit a minimum 9 °C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Friday

Friday will start off cloudy and fairly misty in most areas with some drizzle. As the day progresses it will turn birghter and drier.

However, there may be the odd shower in the west.

Temperatures will hit highs of 19°C.

Saturday

Most fine, dry and in the east warm.

Far west mainly dry cloudier with chance of some drizzly showers around the coasts, becoming more persistent from evening.

Temperatures will hit highs of 19°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

This period will be mainly dry and rather cloudy at times, particularly towards western coastal areas.

There will be some bright or sunny spells developing closer inland.

Temperatures will hit highs of 22°C throughout this period.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Saturday 9 July to Monday 18 July

This period is set to begin with fine weather for southern and eastern areas in the UK with high pressure extending to the southwest. However, showers are still possible.

Cloud is forecast to increase in the northwest with outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will feel warm with light winds in southern areas but will be normal temperatures for other areas of the UK.

Weather conditions may become more widely settled for most of the UK as we close out this period, however, northern areas are likely to see some spells of rain.

Temperatures will be widely above average, especially across the south, with a possibility of very warm or hot spells at times for England and Wales.

Tuesday 19 July to Tuesday 2 August

Met Office reports that higher pressure is likely to continue and bring settled conditions throughout the rest of July which may extend across the UK.

However, there is the chance of some less settled weather at the beginning of this period with northern areas likely to continue seeing showers that may extend to southern areas.

The Met Office also reports that we may see some very warm or hot conditions at times, however this is most likely for England and Wales.