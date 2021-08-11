While some parts of the UK look set for a mini heatwave, it is unlikely to be felt in Scotland

Glasgow can expect changeable weather over the weekend of 13-15 August.

Despite reports of a mini heatwave in some parts of the UK, it is unlikely to be felt in the northern regions of England and Scotland over the next five days.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast for the weekend offers some encouragement for Glaswegians hoping to spend time with friends and family outside - but be warned it could change quickly.

Here’s the 5 day weather forecast from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

Leading up to the weekend, Thursday is expected to bring dry and sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies by lunchtime, with highs of 19C.

Those clouds are likely to linger into Friday with some light showers expected in the afternoon, as the temperature drops to 17C.

If you’re heading out on Saturday be sure to dress for all weather conditions as sunny intervals early on will be replaced by light showers by late morning.

It is cloudy with sunny intervals from here into Sunday and Monday with temperatures not reaching higher than 17C over the weekend and early parts of next week.

Expect some strong southerly winds in the run up to the weekend, with them easing off over Saturday and Sunday.

5 day UK weather forecast

The South East will see the best of the weather, but temperatures will not rise to those experienced during the July heatwave.

While England is due to enjoy a short break from the dreary weather of the past week, Scotland and the North of England should still expect wet and thundery conditions.

The change in weather is down to a hot band of weather moving across the south and south east of England. The north could see highs of 22C, but this will be interrupted by spells of rain.

Meteorologist Matt Taylor said temperatures should begin to “creep up” bringing drier weather and longer sunny spells for most parts of England.

He said: “Temperatures should be closer to where they should be at this time of year with one or two areas seeing 25 or 26 degrees possibly."

Long range UK weather forecast

Forecasters have predicted the rain to return by the beginning of next week, as August proves to be wetter than average.

The Met Office said 46mm of rain has so far fallen in Greater London, which usually sees 53mm in the whole of August.

West Sussex has seen 98 per cent of its average rainfall for the month.