Weekend weather: Glasgow forecast from the Met Office

Here is the weekend weather forecast for Glasgow.

We’ve had a mixed week of weather, with our fair share of downpours - and even some thunder and lightning.

The good news is that the Met Office is predicting that it will be warmer over the weekend.

While there is a chance of rain on Friday, particularly between 12pm and 2pm, it is expected to be around 17 degrees.

Clear skies over Glasgow.

Saturday and Sunday should see temperatures around 19 degrees, with little chance of rain.

The rain is expected to return during the early hours of Monday.