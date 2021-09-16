What will the weather be like in Glasgow ahead of the October mid-term break?

Children across Glasgow are less than one month away from their mid-term break, but any hopes for a radiant holiday will be dashed as weather experts predict a mild and cloudy October.

School’s out in the city from October 11 to October 15, with AccuWeather forecasting mild temperatures, rainfall and brief periods of sunshine.

The half-term will begin at its warmest, with highs of 16℃ despite very cloudy skies with 96% cover.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s more of the same for the second and third day of the break, though instead it gets cloudier with 98% cloud coverage on Tuesday October 12.

In brighter news, the sun is set to make an appearance above Glasgow on October 14, but temperatures are expected to remain at an average of 12℃ for that time of year.

The holiday ends on a sour note however, with 11.4mm and six hours of rainfall expected on Friday October 15, to dampen children’s spirits ahead of their return to school.

The rest of 2021 is expected to be a cold one in Glasgow, with experts, Climate Data, forecasting 23 rainy days throughout the last two months of the year.

December is estimated to be the wettest as 121mm of rainfall is expected, as well as average temperatures of 3.3℃ with winter fast approaching.