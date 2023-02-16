When will Storm Otto hit Glasgow? Full Met Office breakdown and weather forecast

Storm Otto is on track to batter Glasgow with high winds, Met Office officials say

The Met Office has updated their yellow weather warning as Storm Otto, their first named storm of the season, is set to batter Glasgow. The storm is forecast to bring a “ spell of very strong winds across Scotland” as well as disruption on Friday.

Storm Otto is set to hit the whole of Scotland and some parts of the north of England with winds as strong as 75mph. The Met Office website warns that ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible’ and many will experience travel disruption while the yellow warning remains in place.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the northeast of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up. There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50 mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm naming season, which began in September 2022. The first storm named by the Met Office, Met Eireann or KNMI this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list .

So, when will Storm Otto hit Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Met Office updates

When is the weather warning in place?

The weather warning is in place from 3am to 3pm on Friday, February 17.

What to expect

Winds are expected to be at their highest around 6am according to the Met Office forecast during which the winds will reach 46 mph.

The Met Office website has set out a list of issues that could arise due to the heavy winds forecast for the area:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Edinburgh weather forecast

Friday

Friday will see the yellow weather warning put in place. The day will start off bright with a few showers and strong to gale force winds for most of the day. Winds are expected to ease later in the day with rain returning in the evening.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 11°C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday