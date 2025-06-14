Latest weekend weather update for Glasgow as thunderstorms and heavy rain expected

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms for much of Scotland, with heavy rain likely to bring disruption. Here’s what the latest weekend forecast says for Glasgow.

A yellow weather warning is in place for central Scotland with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Glasgow today, Saturday 14 June. The warning states: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will develop over Wales, western and northern England and Scotland on Saturday. This area will gradually move northwards during the day with southern parts of the warning area improving though then with a risk of isolated smaller scale thunderstorms forming.

“Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain. However a corridor of 15-30 mm of rain is likely with some areas perhaps seeing 30-50 mm falling in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations. Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

BBC Weather says today will be cloudy with heavy, thundery outbreaks of showery rain through the day in Glasgow. By the evening, it will turn drier with late sunny spells and some lingering light showers.

Tonight will be cloudy throughout. Spells of rain will be moving in from the northwest, heavy at times.Turning breezy as well. Tomorrow will see areas of thick cloud, a few sunny breaks and scattered light showers moving in from the west throughout the day.

Latest Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow

Today:

It will be a cloudy day with showers which will often merge to give longer spells of rain, especially in the morning. Rain will be heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms. Cooler but still rather humid. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight:

Remaining cloudy for the evening and overnight with outbreaks of rain. Rain will be heavy at times in the evening. Becoming drier around dawn as rain clears northwards. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Sunday:

A largely cloudy day with some brighter intervals breaking through. A few spots of light rain through the day but remaining dry for most. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Monday to Wednesday

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Monday. A cloudy start with rain on Tuesday but drier with sunny spells later. Mostly dry Wednesday with sunny spells. Breezy Monday and Tuesday.