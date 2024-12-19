Weekend Weather Warning: Latest forecast as 60mph winds to batter Glasgow

A yellow weather warning has been issued for this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning has been issued for across Scotland with strong winds expected on Saturday and Sunday that may lead to significant transport disruption.

A deep area of low pressure will cross Scotland on Saturday bringing rain and disruptive strong winds. National Severe Weather Warnings for wind have been issued for both Saturday and Sunday highlighting the chance of disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Hicks, said: “This period of disruptive weather coincides with a busy period on UK roads as the festive getaway starts for many.

The area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds on Saturday, with a chance of significant disruption especially to transport networks across the north, including the potential for ferry cancellations. The strongest winds are expected across northern Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts of 80 to 85 mph in coastal districts. The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday with gusts of 50-60 mph across much of northern, central and western UK, locally higher for coasts and across high ground.”

Douglas Cairns from Transport Scotland said: “The strong winds across Scotland this weekend are expected to have an impact on the transport network. Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges. The network is also expected to be busier than usual, given it’s the last weekend before Christmas.

As always, we ask travellers to plan their journeys before setting off to ensure they reach their festive celebrations in good time. If you’re driving, make sure your vehicle is winter ready and follow any Police Scotland travel advice that may be in place. Traffic Scotland provides up-to-date travel information on the trunk road network through its website, X account and internet radio broadcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The same advice goes for other modes of transport – if you are planning to travel by rail, air or ferry, stay in contact with your operator for the latest service information.”

The winds will ease for the start of next week but there will be further rain or drizzle moving east across the UK on Monday night. Christmas Eve will be a mild, blustery day with further rain or drizzle at times in the west and the best chance of sunny spells in the east.

Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, mostly cloudy and dry, although strong winds and spells of rain are likely in the far north. Temperatures are expected to be widely very mild, with the chance of a white Christmas looking slim.

Latest weather forecast for Glasgow

Cold with sunny spells and a few showers.

Today

A colder day than of late, particularly where exposed to northwest winds. Good sunny spells with a few scattered showers, wintry on high ground. Showers mainly across the Isles. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear spells in the evening with a few showers along the coast. Cloud and rain spreads east overnight, rain turning heavier later in the night. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Friday

Outbreaks of rain, heavy for a time, clears east by early afternoon. Then sunny spells with scattered showers. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Saturday will be windy with strong gusts. Rather cloudy skies with scattered, blustery showers moving in from the west, wintry on the high ground. Staying windy on Sunday with further showers drifting in, bringing snow on the hills, but easing by evening. Monday will start settled with sunny spells, but cloud will gradually build in, with patchy rain arriving in the afternoon.