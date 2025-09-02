The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in West Dunbartonshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in West Dunbartonshire in 2025.

Here are the 12 best nurseries in West Dunbartonshire, according to the 2025 league table.

1 . Renton Primary School ELCC Renton Primary School ELCC is the highest ranked nursery in West Dunbartonshire. The service is provided by West Dunbartonshire Council and they take children under age 3. The nursery was graded on May 28, 2025 and scored 22. Main St, Renton, Dumbarton G82 4NA. | Google Maps

2 . St. Eunan's ELCC St. Eunan's ELCC in Clydebank is the second highest ranked nursery in West Dunbartonshire. The service is provided by West Dunbartonshire Council and takes children under 3. It scored 21 and was graded on August 29, 2023. Graham Ave, Clydebank G81 3AQ. | Google Maps

3 . Ladyton Early Education & Childcare Centre Ladyton Early Education & Childcare Centre in Alexandria is provided by West Dunbartonshire Council and takes children under 3. It was graded July 31, 2023 and scored 21. Ladyton Shopping Centre, 1-4 Ladyton, Bonhill, Alexandria G83 9DZ. | Google Maps