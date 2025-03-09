West Dunbartonshire Primary School League Tables 2025: The 15 best primary schools in West Dunbartonshire ranked by latest data

Here’s the 15 best primary schools in West Dunbartonshire ranked by The Sunday Times according to the latest data

The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look below for the top 15 schools in West Dunbartonshire ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

St Patrick's Primary School in Dumbarton is ranked 180th in Scotland with a score of 380.

1. St Patrick’s Primary School

St Patrick’s Primary School in Dumbarton is ranked 180th in Scotland with a score of 380. | Google Maps

Lennox Primary School in Alexandria was ranked 230th across Scotland with a score of 370.

2. Lennox Primary School

Lennox Primary School in Alexandria was ranked 230th across Scotland with a score of 370. | Google Maps

Goldenhill Primary School in Clydebank was ranked 242nd across Scotland with a score of 370.

3. Goldenhill Primary School

Goldenhill Primary School in Clydebank was ranked 242nd across Scotland with a score of 370. | Google Maps

St Mary's Primary School in Clydebank is ranked 268th in Scotland with a score of 370.

4. St Mary's Primary School (Clydebank)

St Mary's Primary School in Clydebank is ranked 268th in Scotland with a score of 370. | Google Maps

