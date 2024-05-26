The best performing primary schools in Scotland including West Dunbartonshire have been ranked based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data.

One primary school from West Dunbartonshire (Our Lady of Loretto Primary School) featured in the top 100 primary schools in the whole of Scotland

All schools in Scotland are ranked on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of West Dunbartonshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.

GlasgowWorld also assessed East Dunbartonshire Primary Schools this month, you can find the article featuring the best performing primary schools in East Dunbartonshire in terms of academic attainment here.

1 . Our Lady of Loretto Primary School Our Lady of Loretto Primary School in Dalmuir is the highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

2 . St Mary’s Primary School (Duntocher) St Mary’s Primary School in Duntocher is the second highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

3 . Christie Park Primary School Christie Park Primary School in Alexandria is the third highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.